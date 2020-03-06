Met Éireann issues weather advisory for Donegal with risks of heavy rainfall and localised flooding

Contact
Met Eireann has warned of rainfall accumulations of 40 to 50mm in places
A weather advisory has been issued for Donegal as Met Éireann warns of heavy rainfall and localised flooding.
The advisory, which will be in place from Saturday at 12pm to Tuesday at 6pm, will also affect Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Limerick, Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Tipperary.
The advisory from Met Éireann sates: “Periods of heavy rainfall from Saturday to Tuesday may lead to some local flooding as river levels remain elevated.
“The heaviest of the rain will be through Saturday afternoon, and again early Monday and early Tuesday, with rainfall accumulations from Saturday to Tuesday of 40 to 50mm in places, with some spot flooding. Strong winds at times also, with gales on coasts.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Plans to introduce a one-way system on Bridge Street, which is believed to be one of the oldest continuously inhabited streets in Donegal, has divided opinion in Killybegs PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.