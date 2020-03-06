Book of stunning photographs helping homeless people in Donegal

Contact
The book is a collection of stunning images taken by Vincent Butler during his expeditions around the globe over the past two decades
A collection of some of the stunning images taken by an Irish archaeologist and photographer during his expeditions is supporting work by North West Simon Community.
Vincent Butler is an expedition leader, archaeologist and photographer based in Newbridge, Co Kildare. His book Sixty Photographs for Simon is a collection of some of the stunning images he has taken during his expeditions around the globe over the past two decades, across the Arctic, Scandinavia, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and the Antarctic.
Vincent donated €8,000 to North West Simon Community to support their work locally. In 2019 the local homeless charity supported 401 individuals in Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.
Each image is accompanied by the story behind it such as the Franklin expedition graves in the Canadian Arctic; a Gentoo penguin with her chicks on the Antarctic Peninsula; a traditional Andean cottage in Peru and Saharan sand dunes in Morocco.
All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Simon Community, to help with their work in preventing and resolving homelessness.
The book is in hardback and full colour with 76 pages and is priced at €20. Available in bookshops countrywide and on line @www. irishacademicpress.ie/product/sixty-photographs-for-simon/
or order directly from Vincent, vincentbutler5@gmail.com, by buying this book you are making a difference to someone’s life.
Through our Outreach Work North West Simon Community aim to deliver sustainable long-term benefits that make a difference to people's lives and positively impact on the communities they serve. The charity supports those in most need in our local area, those facing eviction, those applying for local authority housing, those completing HAP housing application forms, assisting individuals with budgeting, advice and information and advocating on their behalf. North West Simon Community also liaise with other services and work on a one to one with struggling individuals and families for as long as it takes to get them back on their feet. The demand from families needing assistance in getting out of homelessness has increased and North West Simon Community work with each case in a holistic way, these aren’t necessarily people on the street, they are people struggling in their own homes, facing eviction or families who can’t find suitable accommodation. The charity has accommodation for 31 people in Co. Donegal with supports provided.
If you would like further information on the work of North West Simon Community please check www.northwestsimon.ie or if you wish to fundraise or Volunteer please contact: North West Simon Community, 9 Riverfront House, Pearse Road, Letterkenny, 074 9121613 or email collette@northestsimon.ie.
