Donegal students shortlisted for prestigious television award

Four student journalists from Donegal have been shortlisted for a Royal Television Society award.

James Duffy (Newtown) and Patrick Sharkey (Buncrana) were part of a group from the North West Regional College (NWRC) that wrote, filmed and edited 'What About Us?', a piece on the ramifications of Brexit.

The pair will be going head to head in the news category of the RTS Northern Ireland Student Awards with their colleagues Brighid Sheridan (Buncrana) and Dionee Meehan (Manor), who were in another NWRC group that produced the film ‘Voices of the Border’.

The two films were originally made as part of 'Youth Voices of Brexit', a joint initiative between Cooperation Ireland and the Nerve Centre and NWRC.

The project was funded by the Department for Foriegn Affairs Reconciliation Fund and saw 100 students from the college participate.

“I really couldn’t believe it when I was told that we’d been shortlisted,” said James (20), a third year student who is currently doing his work experience at the Inish Times in Buncrana.

"It was the first thing we did after the summer break. We came in, had a small talk about what was expected of us and told to have something done for the end of the week.

“At the start it wasn’t even about making something for the RTS, but the more we worked at it the more we thought 'we might have something here'.”

“I’d love to win. We worked hard and had a few arguments before it was finished. Everyone just wanted it to be perfect. But the competition is tough."

First year journalism student Patrick Sharkey, from Buncrana, worked alongside James on the film.

He said: “I thought it was going to be challenging but we had a clear idea on the topic so it was plain sailing from then onwards.

"I was shocked when we heard the film had been nominated, but I'm really excited now about attending the awards."

Suzanne Rodgers, media and journalism curriculum manager at NWRC, said she was impressed by all the students involved in the two films - the first year students in particular:

"This is what to expect when you come to do media or journalism at NWRC - lots of practical experience right from the start.

"Everyone would be delighted to see either film win."

The awards will take place on Tuesday March 24 at the Black Box in Belfast. The winners will go on to the national awards and have their work showcased at the RTS NI programme awards.