18 Cases of Coronavirus now confirmed in Ireland

Ireland now has 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus according to the latest press conference by the HSE

In Northern Ireland, the number of confirmed cases has risen to four, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the island of Ireland to 22.

The five new cases in the Republic are:

A male in the east of the country associated with travel;

A female from the west of the country who is a contact of a confirmed case;

Another female in the south of the country who was in contact with a confirmed case and is a healthcare worker;

A male from the south of the country with a travel history which is being investigated;

Finally a female from the south of the country associated with travel also.

Meanwhile, plans for the St. Patrick's Day celebrations are still on track with the situation being monitored closely