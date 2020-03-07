Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Roads in Finn Valley ‘falling apart’ - McGowan

Recent heavy rain falls are causing damage

Roads in Finn Valley ‘falling apart’ - McGowan

Flooding on a stretch of road between Castlefinn and Liscooley

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Roads in the Finn Valley are falling apart because of the heavy downpours of rain in recent weeks.

The claim came from Cllr Patrick McGowan at the recent Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal Area meeting.

Another member, Cllr Gary Doherty claimed the amount of water that fell and was retained at various locations all over the Finn Valley presented a serious issue on the national primary road between Stranorlar and Lifford.

“There were huge floods out on the road between Stranorlar and Killygordon; there's always that point at Dunnions' between Castlefinn and Liscooley as well as many other points along the road. It's a real hazard and we need to source funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and they in turn need to work with the council to fix matters.”

He added many drivers from outside the locality did not know the danger spots.

“If you are not local you are either swerving to avoid it or caught up in it with the car going everywhere," he said.

Cllr McGowan highlighted flooding issues along the back road between Navenny and Crossroads.

“It was in the dip of a road. You could have gone into it before you would even see it.

“The roads are literally falling apart because there's been so much rain. There's no comparison with the kind of rain we get to the rest of Ireland.”

He added years ago overseers would call with landowners, farmers and householders and talk to them about stopping water running out onto the road but that wasn't happening anymore.

“Even some of the roads we've tarred over the last ten years are being destroyed by all the water we're getting. It's time we fixed these things once and for all,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie