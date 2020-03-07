Donegal man onboard Grand Princess cruise ship with 21 confirmed Covid-19 cases

The second mate of the luxury cruise ship the Grand Princess, which has 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19, is from Donegal.

Moville native, Pat Kelly is currently onboard the €500 million cruise ship, which is moored off San Francisco.

It is understood that Mr Kelly is waiting to be tested for the virus.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said: "The consulate in San Francisco is in touch with local authorities and monitoring the situation closely. It is the department's policy in providing consular assistance that commentary is not given on individual cases and the people or families involved."

US Vice President Mike Pence said: "We will be testing everyone on the ship and quarantining as necessary"But with regard to the 1,100-member crew, we anticipate that they will be quarantined on the ship."