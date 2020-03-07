Donegal to host National Famine Commemoration

Donegal will host this year's National Famine Commemoration, it has been confirmed.

The ceremony will provide an opportunity for the people of Donegal to honour the memory of those who perished or sought escape for a new life from its ports and will feature National flag and military honours before culminating in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony.

The commemoration will take place in Buncrana on May 22.

Josepha Madigan, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Chair of the National Famine Commemoration Committee said:

“The National Famine Commemoration affords us an opportunity to pay tribute to the memory of those who perished and suffered during that desolate time.”

She continued: “The choice of Donegal as host for the 2020 National Famine Commemoration is particularly significant given the impact of poverty and emigration on the people of the County throughout the 19th century.

"With many people living in small, one-room houses and increasingly reliant on their potato crops, the Famine swept through Donegal causing disease, death, family fragmentation and emigration.

"The Commemoration will reflect on this momentous event in Irish history and remember all those who suffered as a result of An Gorta Mór.”

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Nicholas Crossan said: “We are honoured that Donegal will have the privilege of hosting the National Famine Commemoration ceremony.

"We look forward to liaising closely with the Minister’s department and together, while engaging with our local community, we will ensure the ceremony is a fitting commemoration on this tragic period in our history.”

Donegal county councillor Jack Murray said he was very proud that Buncrana will host the commemoration.

"No doubt that Inishowen will provide a fitting tribute to all those who perished during our country's greatest period of adversity," Cllr Murray said.