More heavy rainfall on the way for Donegal

Contact
Heavy rainfall is expected for Donegal.
A rainfall advisory warning has been issued for Donegal.
The Met Eireann warning is in place from today until Tuesday with periods of heavy rainfall expected this afternoon.
Met Eireann have advised what heavy rain may lead to localised flooding as river levels remain elevated.
Gardai in Donegal have advised motorists to be careful on the roads over the next few days and not to take the chance of driving on a road that appears to be flooded.
A post of the Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page stated: "Do not take the chance of driving on a road that appears to be flooded as the water may be deeper than you think!
"If the road is only partially flooded then drive on the dry side of the road, one car at a time.
"Tap your brakes slightly numerous times after exiting water as this will dry the brakes."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.