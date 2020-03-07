More heavy rainfall on the way for Donegal

A rainfall advisory warning has been issued for Donegal.

The Met Eireann warning is in place from today until Tuesday with periods of heavy rainfall expected this afternoon.

Met Eireann have advised what heavy rain may lead to localised flooding as river levels remain elevated.

Gardai in Donegal have advised motorists to be careful on the roads over the next few days and not to take the chance of driving on a road that appears to be flooded.

A post of the Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page stated: "Do not take the chance of driving on a road that appears to be flooded as the water may be deeper than you think!

"If the road is only partially flooded then drive on the dry side of the road, one car at a time.

"Tap your brakes slightly numerous times after exiting water as this will dry the brakes."