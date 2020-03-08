Donegal’s Sunday weather prospects

Sunday’s weather in Donegal for a change does not have a weather warning.

However what has been termed a “ weather advisory” has been issued by Met Éireann for a number of counties including Donegal, Connacht and a number of other counties in Munster and Leinster.

They say that there will be periods of heavy rainfall between now and Tuesday with the prospect of some localised flooding because of already elevated river levels.

The heaviest rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday mornings and that by Tuesday rainfall from the Saturday could be 40-50mm.

So the message is clear, we may be in Spring but winter weather remains for Donegal.

The usual precautions are necessary, so take care out there and please be sensible whether walking or driving.

The weather advisory continues until 6pm on Tuesday evening.