Glenties anger at conditions on Main Street

The Glenties Community Development Group are so exasperated with the condition of their Main Street, roadways and footpaths that they are contacting Transport Infrastructure Ireland themselves via the National Roads Design Office.

They said:

"Attached is a copy of an email we sent yesterday to the Donegal National Roads Design Office regarding the condition of the roadway and footpaths of the Main Street and the urgent need for the TII to act, this email was also sent to all six councillors of the Glenties Municipal District and local TDs.

"We are glad to say that already we have had responses of agreement and support from some of our local reps and others are making representations on our behalf, we are determined that the Main Street in its entirety will be improved and we are doing what we can to push the matter on, as part of this we are also pushing for proper pedestrian crossings to service the comprehensive at the Grotto and to address issues on the Mill Road along the front of the Church, we will update everyone on how this is progressing in the coming weeks.

The communication reads:

"We write to you as part of the Donegal National Roads Office regarding our concerns over the current condition of the Main Street in Glenties which forms part of the N56.

It was a source of disappointment to us to learn that no works were planned to the N56 within the 50kph speed limits of Glenties as part of the Letterilly to Kilraine section of the overall scheme which we believe is soon to go to tender.

"This is despite the fact that the condition of the wearing course of the Main Street is very poor both on the main carriageway and within the parking bays on either side. To our recollection the Main Street itself, being the section from the Highlands Hotel to the junction of the R250 Station Road, has not seen any resurfacing since the current surface was laid circa the year 2000 and the wear and tear of 20 years is now more than evident.

"Additionally the surface of the road over the bridge in the centre of the town was left in an appalling condition following works carried out by Irish Water and a proper reinstating job has never been carried out at this location resulting in a “dip” in the roadway that is as bad as ever it was before works there began.



"We also have serious concerns over the footpaths either side of the street which are made up of bitumen with a red stone fleck through it, again the footpath surface has become excessively worn and broken and the red stone now protrudes upwards leaving an uneven surface and we have had reports of at least two people tripping on the uneven surface of the paths on the Main Street.



As a committee one of our remits is to strive to improve infrastructure within the town and go this end we would respectfully ask the following;



1) Is there any plan in the short to medium term to resurface the Main Street of Glenties?



2) is there any plan in the short to medium term to resurface the footpaths of Main Street, Glenties?



3) Have Irish Water to return to resurface the work area at the bridge, which we were informed by Council officials last December that they would be, or do they consider the current reinstatement complete?



4) Are there any plans for a pedestrian crossing at any point along the Main Street of Glenties?



5) Is there any plan to replace the road markings from the Highlands Hotel along the Mill Road to the fire station which were removed last year but not repainted?



"Further to this we would very much like to meet with you and officials from your office onsite in Glenties to discuss our concerns and to see what proactive measures can be taken, we do feel that an opportunity will be missed to address issues on the street if it is not included in the tender for the broader N56 scheme or if a separate scheme can not be brought forward to resurface the street.



"We are readily available to be contacted to arrange a meeting."

It is signed off by Richard Quigley, Secretary,

Glenties Community Development Group and Brian Carr, its Chairperson.