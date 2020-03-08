Donegal did Willie proud

Donegal did Willie Mullhall proud.

In a field in the Inishowen townland of Carrowhugh in Greencastle, family, friends and neighbours harvested the turnips Willie had planted last spring.

In a moving social media post, Willie’s daughter-in-law, Josephine, explained how Willie had planted two acres of turnips before he passed away suddenly last August.

The turnips planted by Willie Mulhall in Carrowhugh last spring.

Josephine added: “On Saturday (March 7), we are clearing the field and anyone who wants turnips for any reason, be it for personal use or for farm animals, feel free to come and take them, as Willie wouldn’t have wanted to see them go to loss.”

Standing in Willie’s turnip field, which slopped down to Lough Foyle, the warming spring sunshine on the backs of the remaining pickers, his son, Michael told Donegal Live, his father had passed away so suddenly, no-one knew he had planted so many turnips.

Michael said: “Dad planted the turnips way back in the springtime last year. He died suddenly, so nobody got chatting to him about them. We knew he had planted a few but we had no idea he had planted two acres.

“He would have planted a few turnips every year but this year he planted more. He would have gone through them and picked them and washed them and sold them to the shops, just in his retirement.

“Dad always had a love of the land, although he worked in an engineering business. He was a farmer at heart. He was always planting something, potatoes or turnips,

“We came up with the idea of today’s event to honour his memory. We thought, if there was any way of salvaging the crop he sowed, he would have loved that, instead of it going to wreck and ruin,” said Michael.

Michael was amazed by the power of social media to make Willie’s harvest happen.

Smiling he said: “Josephine put a post up on Facebook and everything went mad. The way it was shared was just unreal. The family was actually overwhelmed by the number of people who liked it and commented on it. And the turn out here this morning was amazing.

“We started at Nine O’Clock and this field is nearly red already, that’s a testament to my father, I think, the way so may people turned out to salvage his crop. You hand pick turnips but there was that much help here this morning, there was no bother picking them.

“I am feeling a wee bit emotional today, as are my family, Claire, Mags, Maria, Eugene and Michael J. Mammy [Bridget] is emotional too. We can’t believe the turn out. The field’s nearly red. It’s so nice to see so many people here this morning.

“Anybody who wants turnips can have them. We wanted to salvage them. We’ll use the rest of them for animal feed. It would be a sin to waste the food. It’s a testament to father and it is food and it would be a shame to see it going to waste when there is so much hunger in the world,” said Michael.

Willie's family at the Turnip Harvest: Lochlann Mulhall, Michael J McLaughlin and Michael Mulhall.

Michael said him mother was happy to see Willie’s turnips being harvested by his family and friends.

Michael added: “It’s what dad would have wanted.

“I just want to say thanks to everybody for turning out. It is really heart-warming so many people turned out when we asked them. It was also a reflection on my father, on how good a person my father, that so many turned out for him. I think that is important to say.”

Willie’s son-in-law, Darragh, and grandchildren, Grace and Finn, were also helping out on Saturday morning.

Darragh said: “I think it was an absolutely fantastic idea. It’s not what Willie thought would happen, but the community effort is something his family and grandchildren will remember forever.

“Willie had us all out gathering potatoes a few years ago too. That was another great family occasion. It is a testament to the community the way people turned out.”

Michael revealed his dad had driven to a supplier in Athlone to get the seeds he had planted.

Michael said: “Willie drove to Athlone to buy the proper seeds to plant the good quality turnips. If you cut them and boiled them you would know there were really good quality turnips.

“That would have been daddy. He would have planted nothing but the best, it would have to be right.

“Daddy was originally from Stradbally, County Laois. He came to Inishowen in the late 1960s erecting sheds with Keegan Brothers and he ended up getting pneumonia.

“He was admitted into Lifford Hospital, where my mother was a nurse. He always told the story that he got pneumonia and he never got the better of it. He ended up marrying mum and moving to Greencastle, her homeplace,” said Michael.