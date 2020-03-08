Latest: Coronavirus number updated as of Sunday evening

Contact
· One case of community transmission, a male in the south of the country, is associated with the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, and a risk assessment is underway
The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said:
“Ireland remains in containment phase with 21 cases to date, three of which are associated with community transmission.
“Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.
“Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.
“The most important way they can do this is by following public health advice. Central to this are the protective measures we can all take against Covid-19, which include:
· Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing/sneezing.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
· Practice cough and sneeze hygiene - covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough/sneeze. Then dispose of the tissue immediately.
· Stay informed: keep up to date on latest Covid-19 information on www.hse.ie.”
