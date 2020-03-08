Glitterball getting closer to Donegal

Contact
Gráinne and Kai Samba to the semi final
Donegal voted early and often with the result its own “Dancing with the Stars” Wonder Woman, Grainne Gallanagh, and her professional partner, Kai Widdrington, have reached the show’s semi-final.
Gráinne and Kai opened tonight’s TV-themed show with their Samba, which scored a very respectable 22 points.
A formidable social media mobilisation ensured County Donegal rallied around its former Miss Universe Ireland.
There were also tales of the clientele of many hostelries in the county and beyond voting en-masse.
Fr Ray Kelly was not so lucky this week, losing the dreaded dance-off to Lottie Ryan.
The "Dancing with The Stars" semi-final will air on RTÉ One at 6.30pm next Sunday (March 15). The voting lines will open once all celebrity contestants have performed. Voting lines will close during the same show.
Viewers can once again text or telephone their support for Gráinne.
Text vote from ROI and NI: GRÁINNE 53125. Call vote from ROI: 1513 717107. Call vote from NI: 09011 3311 07.
