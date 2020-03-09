Donegal gardaí appeal for information or dash cam footage of collision involving cyclist

Contact
Gardaí are investigating a road traffic incident involving a cyclist.
The incident occurred at Glenfin Road, Ballybofey at approximately 9.45pm on Sunday.
It is alleged a vehicle was also involved in the collision and Gardaí are currently investigating all the circumstances of this including CCTV.
The cyclist who is in his fifties was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash cam footage available, to contact them in Letterkenny on 074 916 7100.
Enquiries are ongoing.
