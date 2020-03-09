Driver in Donegal tested positive for cocaine

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit detected a number of offences over the weekend including one driver testing positive for cocaine.

With the help of the new mobility app they detected a vehicle that has had no tax for 2 1/2 years and no valid NCT. This vehicle was also not insured.

The mobility app also helped in the detection of a driver who was driving whilst disqualified and they now face charges of driving without a driving licence and no insurance.

Donegal gardaí say court appearances will follow in all these cases.