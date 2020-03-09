Contact
Scheduled appointments and procedures at Letterkenny University Hospital are going ahead
Outpatient, X-ray and other scheduled appointments and procedures at Letterkenny University Hospital are going ahead as usual, management has said.
On Friday the hospital put strict visiting restrictions in place as part of infection control.
Hospital Manager Seán Murphy said: “On Friday all the hospitals in the Saolta Group introduced visiting restrictions and that includes Letterkenny University Hospital. However, the services at the hospital are not impacted.
“We will contact patients by phone if we ever need to postpone their appointment. Patients do not need to call the hospital to check if their appointment is going ahead.
“My advice to the public is to please attend your scheduled appointments as usual.
“However, we would request that people do not come to the hospital to visit patients on the wards or if people are attending appointments that they do not visit patients after their appointment.
“We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal's Gráinnagh & partner Kai Widdrington score a perfect '30' on Dancing with the Stars with their Contemporary Ballroom.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.