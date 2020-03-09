Outpatient, X-ray and other scheduled appointments and procedures at Letterkenny University Hospital are going ahead as usual, management has said.

On Friday the hospital put strict visiting restrictions in place as part of infection control.

Hospital Manager Seán Murphy said: “On Friday all the hospitals in the Saolta Group introduced visiting restrictions and that includes Letterkenny University Hospital. However, the services at the hospital are not impacted.

“We will contact patients by phone if we ever need to postpone their appointment. Patients do not need to call the hospital to check if their appointment is going ahead.

“My advice to the public is to please attend your scheduled appointments as usual.

“However, we would request that people do not come to the hospital to visit patients on the wards or if people are attending appointments that they do not visit patients after their appointment.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.”