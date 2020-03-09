Contact

Inishowen St Patrick's Day parades become latest coronavirus victims

Popular Buncrana and Moville parades cancelled over coronavirus fears

Buncrana St Patrick's Day 2019

Inishowen's St Patrick's Day parades have been cancelled.

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

Inishowen's two St Patrick's Day parades have been cancelled due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The committees of both parades in Buncrana and Moville both pulled the plug on their celebrations following the cancellation of parades in Dublin and Cork.

The popular Moville parade would have been celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Speaking to DonegalLive, Mayor of Donegal and Buncrana St Patrick's Day parade committee member, Cllr Nicholas Crossan said it was 'very disappointing' however a decision had to be made.

He said: "It's very disappointing but in the interests of health and safety we needed to make a decision and unfortunately we have decided to cancel this year's parade.

"We had to cancel parade before due to foot and mouth. It's very disappointing because it's a great day out for everyone but we'll back next year bigger and better than ever."

