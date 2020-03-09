Woman with Donegal address head-butted and kicked police officers after being taken to Derry hospital for treatment

A woman was given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court today after she admitted being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital and three assaults on police.

Ciara Bogle, 31, of Porthall in Lifford, admitted the offences which occurred on March 1.

The court heard that police were called to a report of an intoxicated woman refusing to leave a party in Strabane.

Police attended and Bogle refused to give her details apart from her name to police.

She became 'abusive and aggressive' towards police and kicked an officer on the leg.

She continued to struggle with police and headbutted another officer and as she was being arrested she kicked the first officer in the head.

After being taken into custody, Bogle was brought to Altnagelvin Hospital due to health concerns.

While there she was abusive and aggressive to staff and police.

The court heard that Bogle had no previous record.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said Bogle was 'mortified' to be in court and 'very apologetic.'

He said custody had been 'a salutary lesson' for her.

District Judge Ted Magill said these were 'very serious offences' and added that after assaults on police and being disorderly in the hospital 'one is looking at custody.'

But he said this was 'clearly out of character' for the defendant and wondered if there was an issue with alcohol.

He told her 'if you can't control it don't take it.'

Bogle was sentenced to two months in prison suspended for 18 months.