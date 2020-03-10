Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal youth volunteer chosen for Pramerica Spirit of Community award

Working to make a positive impact on local community

Donegal youth volunteer chosen for Pramerica Spirit of Community award

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A young pupil from Co Donegal has been chosen by Pramerica Spirit of Community as one of 20 exceptional youth volunteers, working to make a positive impact on their local communities.

A fourth-Year student at Rosses Community School, Grainne McGlynn, is passionate about trying to better her community.

She jumped at the opportunity to be part of the Donegal Youth Council giving up much of her free time to deal with issues in her local area including drugs and alcohol usage within young people, mental health and sexual health, areas which Grainne believes are serious issues among young people.

As part of her volunteering role, Grainne gave presentations and speeches as well as recording a radio advert for the Donegal Road Safety working group to prevent death’s on Donegal Roads.

Meanwhile Adam Harris, founder and chief executive of Ireland’s National Autism Charity and advocacy organisation AsIAm, has been announced as the inspirational keynote speaker for this year’s Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards, taking place at Titanic Belfast on Tuesday, March 31.

The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards is the only all-Ireland youth initiative of its kind that rewards post-primary students for their exemplary acts of volunteerism and this year received a remarkable 250 applications.

Passionate about a range of topics including homelessness, mental health, disabled rights, climate change, animal cruelty plus many more, this year’s finalists were carefully chosen by a judging panels which included; Nina Arwitz, chief executive, Volunteer Ireland, Clive Byrne, Director, NAPD, Sean Campbell, chief executive, Foroige, Denise Hayward, chief executive, Volunteer Now, Naomi Hegarty, vice president, Pramerica and Brendan Morgan, chairperson, GTCNI.

Speaking ahead of the awards Adam said the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards were an amazing opportunity to encourage young people across Ireland to actively get involved in volunteering.

"I am very much looking forward to meeting this year’s exemplary 20 finalists. The work that they do in their local community is vitally important and it’s wonderful to see their hard work, passion and dedication getting the recognition it deserves. Each of them truly makes an invaluable contribution in their hometowns and it is crucial to acknowledge this.

“The awards ceremony takes place during World Autism Awareness Week so it’s the perfect opportunity for me to speak to these exceptional young people who will hopefully help me spread awareness and help increase acceptance of those living with autism,” he said.

Each lucky finalist will be presented with €500 at the awards ceremony. Not only that but the top two junior honourees will also receive an additional €500 for their chosen charity and two of the 20 students will be named All-Ireland Youth Volunteers of the Year.

These two students will each receive €1,000 for their chosen charity, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their school and an all-expenses paid trip to the United States in May to participate in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards ceremonies.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie