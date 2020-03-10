Slovakia v Ireland to be played behind closed doors

The Republic of Ireland’s EURO 2020 play-off against Slovakia on March 26 will be played behind closed doors on the instruction of the Slovakian government.



The decision was relayed to the FAI by the Slovakian FA on Tuesday afternoon following a directive from their government amid concerns about the spread of the corona virus.

All fans who purchased tickets for the game in Bratislava will be refunded.

For supporters with queries regarding refunds, please contact customer-relations@fai.ie