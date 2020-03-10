Drugs seized in Newtowncunningham raid

Contact
Gardaí carried out a search at a house in the Woodthorpe area of Newtowncunningham on last night, (Monday), at approximately 8pm.
Cannabis plants with an approximate value of €15, 000, Cannabis Resin with a value of €1,000 and a small quantity of MDMA were seized all pending analysis.
A man, aged in 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
A technical examination of the scene will be carried out.
Investigations are ongoing.
