Drugs seized in Newtowncunningham raid

Gardaí carried out a search at a house in the Woodthorpe area of Newtowncunningham on last night, (Monday), at approximately 8pm.

Cannabis plants with an approximate value of €15, 000, Cannabis Resin with a value of €1,000 and a small quantity of MDMA were seized all pending analysis.

A man, aged in 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

A technical examination of the scene will be carried out.

Investigations are ongoing.