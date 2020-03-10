Gardaí appeal for information on Bridgend fight

Contact
Gardai have appealed for information following a major row outside a hotel in Bridgend last Saturday night
Around 11.45pm, the garda armed support unit was conducting a checkpoint in Bridgend when they were alerted to the fact that a row was taking place outside a nearby hotel in the village.
"They made their way to the scene and there was one male laying unconscious on the street. He was treated at the scene by an EFR trained garda member while awaiting the ambulance. He was taken to Letterkenny hospital to be treated for multiple serious but non-life threatening injuries.
"It is believed that a large group of males had been involved in the dispute at a gathering within the hotel and it had spilled out onto the street," a spokeswoman said.
She added: "If anyone was in the Bridgend area around that time and noticed anything that would help gardaí with this investigation then call Buncrana gardaí on (074) 9320540."
