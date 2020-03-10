Information sought on Ballybofey hit and run incident

Information sought on Ballybofey hit and run



Gardaí have appealed for information about a hit and run which occurred on Sunday last, march 8.

They say it occurred just before 9.50pm on the Glenfinn Road outside Ballybofey.

"Gardaí were alerted to this and the fact that a cyclist was laying on the road injured. A number of people had stopped to assist the injured male who alleged that he had been hit by a passing car.

"The male was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital by ambulance as he had sustained quite serious but non-life threatening injuries.

"We are appealing to anyone who was on the Glenfinn Road around that time and who may have witnessed the collision and can offer a description or direction of travel of any car that may have been involved or anyone who was on the road and has dash cam footage.

"We are also appealing to a nurse who is believed to have been first on the scene to come forward to speak to gardaí in Ballybofey Garda Station. Lastly, we appeal to the driver of the car allegedly involved to come forward and speak to gardaí in relation to the matter," a spokeswoman said.

If anyone can offer any information that might assist call Letterkenny gardaí on (074) 9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.