No decision on school closures as a result of coronavirus situation

No decision has yet been made in relation to closing schools as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Skills issued a statement this (Tuesday) afternoon in relation to the matter.

"The Department of Education and Skills is liaising closely with the Department of Health on a continuing basis.

Any decision to close schools will be made on public health advice. There is no such advice at this point.

It is essential that any decisions regarding responses to Covid-19 are proportionate, necessary and based on specific public health advice.

No other response is appropriate.

Public health professionals will contact schools if there is any action to be taken. Schools should not take unilateral action.

Schools, pre-schools and higher education settings have been provided with advice and guidance in respect of Covid-19. There is up to date guidance for schools and parents on education.ie/covid19<http://education.ie/covid19>.

The department is deeply conscious of the significance of decisions concerning school closures, and the potential impact any such decisions would have on parents, families and the wider community.

This is an evolving situation and the health advice is being updated on a daily basis. The Departments of Education and Skills and Department of Health will continue to work closely together on this issue.