Why is it taking so long to sort out the NCT lift problems in Donegal?

Concerns that insurance companies are not being consistent on NCT situation

Donegal customers advised to turn up for their NCT as normal

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

There are inconsistencies in what insurance companies are saying with regard to whether cars are covered if they have an incomplete NCT as a result of the lift issue. 

That is according to Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) who put forward a motion at the March meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

The motion stated: “That this MD write to the National Car Tests Centre to complain at the length of time for a new lift for the Donegal Town testing centre. This is causing a backlog and a massive inconvenience to the public and frustration on the test centre personnel.”

Cllr Kennedy said: “It is very, very frustrating on staff and people that have to go and get this done.”

She asked why there was such a delay in dealing with the problem, given that it had come to light in Northern Ireland last year. She also questioned why the Road Safety Authority (RSA) which is the governing body for the service had not been more vocal.

Safety

Aside from concerns about legality for motorists, another major issue was the basic safety of cars. 

“We don’t know if our cars are in good shape or not,” she said. “You go for your NCT, pay €55 and it's not even half done. 

“You wait for a month or two months to get to Letterkenny, and that is if they can do it there. “That is a serious inconvenience if you are anywhere this side of the gap. We have to ask what is happening.”

Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) seconded the motion.

He said: “It is huge extra cost on the service user and they still don’t know where they stand with their insurance.”

He confirmed that Donegal County Council would be writing to the NCTS on the matter. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

