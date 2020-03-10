Education minister says there are "absolutely no plans" to close schools due to coronavirus threat

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh says there are no plans to close schools in the face of the threat from Covid-19.

Ten new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed bringing the total in the Republic of Ireland to 34 with another 16 in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on Tuesday Minister McHugh said the coronavirus situation is still at the containment phase.

“We are still very much in the containment phase so while we are in this phase we monitor things, as of today, there is absolutely no plans to close schools,” he said.

Speaking in Carndonagh he said any decision to close schools is one for the chief medical officer and will be based on health grounds.

“It is a collaborative approach where the minister for health is meeting with his counterparts across Europe. The things is, it is such a fast-evolving situation that even what was decided yesterday will be reviewed today and what is decided today, and not decided today, could be the decision tomorrow.”

Two schools have closed due to the virus on the advice of the public health authorities “and that’s the way it is at the minute,” he said.

The Department of Education said on Tuesday any decision on school closures will be made on public health grounds and there is no such advice at this point.

Mr McHugh will attend a meeting Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 on Friday.

“I met in Dublin yesterday with my officials so we are constantly, constantly having this conversation and just being vigilant and seeing what’s the best thing to do.”