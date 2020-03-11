Road closed following serious road collision last night

Contact
Parts of the N15 road between Ballyshannon and Donegal are closed following a serious road traffic collision last night.
It is believed to have occurred on the Ballyshannon side of Ballymagroarty.
Diversions are in place from Ballintra crossroads.
Take extra time on your journey this morning, if using that road.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gardaí diverting traffic in Ballyshannon on Wednesday morning via Rossnowlagh after a serious traffic accident on the N15 between Ballyshannon and Ballintra Picture:Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.