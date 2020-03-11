Overnight traffic collision on main Ballyshannon to Donegal town road

Gardaí are at the scene of a road traffic collision which occurred overnight on the main Donegal town to Ballyshannon road.

The incident happened at around midnight on the main road between Ballyshannon and Ballintra.

The section of road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place this morning via Rossnowlagh. Motorists are advised to take care when approaching, and to allow extra time for their journeys.

A technical examination of the scene is expected to be carried out this morning.