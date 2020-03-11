Migrant Rights Centre Ireland urges Donegal migrants to seek advice on rights and entitlements

The Building Intercultural Communities Project will collaborate with Migrant Rights Centre Ireland to offer free and confidential advice, information and support to migrants in Donegal on Thursday, March 12 in Donegal Town.

Sancha Magat, MRCI Casework Manager will run the information session in the The Central Hotel, Donegal Town from 6pm - 9pm.



The session will inform migrants on issues such as employment, work permits, visa, visa extension, challenging deportation, undocumented status, right to reside, right to medical services and rights to children.



This event will also allow migrants to have one to one support from MRCI to discuss any issues they may have. MRCI will offer individual support to migrants experiencing sensitive circumstances.



This is the second time MRCI will come to Donegal in the last year to inform Migrants on their rights.

Sancha Magot, Drop-In Centre Coordinator for MRCI reflected on MRCI’s last visit and acknowledged the importance of migrant information sessions in Donegal, saying: "We’re fortunate to come to your information session in Donegal. We had the opportunity to share the work of MRCI as well as in providing vital information on immigration, employment issues and other access to services that are relevant to migrants.

"During the mini consultation, I found out that a lot of the migrants were not aware of their rights and entitlements. As a result, some of them live in limbo for years due to lack of information which should not be happening in this day and age. Therefore we’re delighted to be coming back to Donegal again to help migrants in the area,"



Migrants can experience great stress moving to a new country and are not aware of the systems and connections available to them. The BIC Project with the aid of MRCI aims to help migrants develop a greater understanding of the issues they are facing and to come up with solutions.



The Migrant Rights Information sessions are being run as a wider support service offered by the BIC Project. The BIC Project is being run as a collaboration between Donegal Travellers Project and the Donegal Intercultural Platform. The project promotes the inclusion of Black and Minority

Ethnic communities, including Travellers and Roma into the fabric of Donegal life through a number of programmes and supports.



If any migrants in Donegal are experiencing difficult circumstances or are unaware of their rights and entitlements they should contact Billy on billyb.bicproject@gmail or call 0831333288.



If anyone would like to receive more information about the Migrant Rights Information Session they should contact the Project Worker Caoimhe Sweeney at​caoimhe.bicproject@gmail.com or call 0868580298.