Popular Donegal song festival cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

A popular annual festival of traditional song due to be held in Donegal this month has been cancelled amid concerns around the spread of coronavirus.

The Inishowen International Folk Song and Ballad festival, organised by the Inishowen Traditional Singers Circle, was to take place in the villages of Ballyliffin, Dumfries and Clonmany from March 20-23.

A post on the group's Facebook page said: "In light of the ongoing uncertainties around the spread of the coronavirus, we feel the only way we can help protect visitors and the local community is by cancelling this year's gathering.

"We are genuinely saddened at having to do this but health is the most important issue in all of this. We hope that you all remain safe and well until we meet again in Inishowen."

A number of acclaimed traditional balladeers were due to appear, including renowned sean-nós singer Lillis Ó Laoire.