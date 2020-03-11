'Sometimes council doesnt know best' - Donegal TD claims

Concerns have been raised surrounding the proposed development of social housing in Donegal.

Residents in the Crana View, area of Buncrana contacted the Inish Times to voice their growing frustrations over the building of new social housing on land adjacent to Crana Crescent and Crana View.

The proposed development has previously caused some controversy, as the number of homes was reduced from 19 to 11, leading some councillors to clash over the size of the development at the February Inishowen Municipal District council meeting.

However residents of the area are objecting to plans that allows access to the site through Crana View.

Speaking to the Inish Times, local resident Malachy McLaughlin said homeowners in the area are not opposed to social housing but are objecting to Crana View being used to access the site on safety grounds.

“None of the residents in Crana View are objecting to social housing, Buncrana needs it, but we're objecting because the volume of traffic that will be coming through the area will be too dangerous.

“Young children play on the green there and any one of them could get knocked down.

“We believe that Kearney's Pass should be utilised for the proposed new houses,” he said.

Mr McLaughlin also claimed that none of the residents were consulted by planners on the proposals.

Recently elected Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn said it was 'outrageous' that Donegal County Council had failed to consult residents on the plans.

“Residents are being treated really badly here. Sometimes council doesn't always know best,” he said.

He added that the use of Kearney's Pass would help ease congestion in the town.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said: “Donegal County Council is advancing a design proposal for a Social Housing Scheme on Council owned land at Crana Crescent, Buncrana.

"This scheme is at preliminary design stage and consultations are ongoing with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and other Council Services including the Roads Service.

"As with all social housing developments designed by the Council, a public consultation will be carried out as part of the part VIII planning process.

"Members of the public will have the opportunity to examine the proposed plans and make submissions/comments in respect of same.”