Campaign launched to develop changing place toilet facilities in Donegal

A local group has launched a campaign to develop a changing places toilet facility in Carndonagh.

Mairéad McLaughlin, Lorraine Callaghan Simmons, Tricia McKinney, Michael McCartney and Deborah Shiels have got together to take action to make this happen.

A changing places toilet facility is different to standard accessible toilets that are of little or no benefit to many people living with disabilities.

Changing places have at least 12 metre squared floor space which is needed for people with disabilities who might be in a wheelchair and possibly require one or two assistants or other equipment.

They also have ceiling track hoists that allows full room coverage, a height adjustable adult sized changing table, peninsular automatic toilets and appropriate grab rails, screens to promote dignity and hand basins that can be raised and lowered to allow people to wash their hands.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Standard accessible toilets might provide a baby changing bench – once the baby/ small child reaches the weight limit for the bench (generally around one year old) there is no provision for them to be changed.

“Sadly, many people have to use the undignified and unhygienic option of changing their loved one on a toilet floor or in the back of a car.

“For some people even this is not an option - if there is no hoist facility they have to remain in their wheelchair. In the 2016 census there was 5,269 people with a disability in Inishowen.

“Not only do changing places promote the dignity, comfort, safety and independence of the person requiring the facility but they are also required to ensure that their families and carers are supported and not left with conditions such as back problems as a result of their caring role.”

Project Changing Places Carndonagh has begun work on an action plan to overcome this.

They have engaged with some of the potential users and established that there is a huge demand for the facility.

The project is expected to cost around €15,000 and a suitable premises is now being sought by the group.

“We are seeking a suitable premise in Carndonagh with accessible parking and preferably embedded in an existing organisation such as a public building. If anyone has a suitable building please get in touch via the contact details below.

“We are calling on local political leaders to support our campaign as it grows and make this human right reality,” the spokesperson added.