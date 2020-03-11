Severe weather warning for wind issued for Donegal

Contact
An orange wind warning has been issued for Donegal from Thursday morning
Met Eireann says gusts of up to 120km/h can be expected with a possibility of coastal flooding.
The wind warning will remain in place from 8am until 12 noon tomorrow.
