Public meeting to discuss Malin Well Old Church conservation project

A public meeting will take place in Malin Head to gauge community support going forward for the Malin Well Old Church conservation project.

The event will take place in Malin Head Community Centre at 7.30pm tonight (Wednesday, March 11) and everyone with an interest in the site or local heritage is very welcome to attend.

Speaking to Inish Times, Ali Farren, who is the manager of the community centre, described the Malin Well Church and the Wee House of Malin as having “a special place in the hearts of Malin Head people for generations.”

Ali added: “Arising out of public concerns over the safety and preservation of the Malin Well site, the Malin Well Old Church Conservation Group was established under the umbrella of the Malin Head Heritage Group and Malin Head Community Association.

“A successful application was made to the Heritage Council for inclusion in their Adopt a Monument Scheme, which is managed by Abarta. In 2019, Abarta directors, Neil Jackman and Roisin Burke undertook two site visits to Malin Well Old Church.

“In addition, Dedalus Architecture, was commissioned to undertake a survey of the Malin Well Old Church, prepare a multi-disciplinary study to investigate conservation issues affecting the old church ruin and its setting, and put together a Conservation Plan to propose conservation policies that would direct actions that might be taken to conserve the old church over the next five to 10 years.

“Dedalus Architecture has prepared the principal document relating to the repair of the old church ruin and coordinated specialist inputs from an archaeologist, ecologist and structural engineer to ensure that policies reflect the entire range of conservation issues that are attached to the site,” said Ali Farren.

Duncan McLaren of Dedalus Architecture will present the report of this survey at tonight’s public meeting.

According to Ali Farren one of the key issues for discussion will include “who should take on responsibility for management of the site and for future management, in perpetuity, of its special features.”