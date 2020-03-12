Donegal farmers set to benefit under the new suckler-focused Beef Environmental and Efficiency Programme

Contact
Good news for suckler farmers
Suckler farmers will receive up to €90 a calf under the new suckler-focused Beef Environmental and Efficiency Programme, it has been revealed.
The scheme will pay a combined total of €90/calf for the first 10 calves and €80/calf thereafter, up to a maximum of 100 cows, according to today's Irish Farmers' Journal.
In an example of how the programme would work, the newspaper says a farmer with a 20 cow suckler herd could receive up to €1,700 or up to €8,000 for a farmer with a 100 cow suckler herd.
To be eligible for payment, the calf must be sired by a beef-bred bull and a beef-bred suckler cow.
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed told the paper: “The programme seeks to increase economic and environmental efficiency in the suckler herd though improvement in the quantity and quality of performance data collected with a view to supporting the adoption of best practice and more informed decision-making at farm level."
