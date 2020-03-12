Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, March 12, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken place of Teresa McCrabbe, (née O’Donnell), 17 Queen’s Court, Coleraine and formerly Dromore, Letterkenny.

Teresa’s remains will repose today, Thursday, March 12, at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 5pm until 7pm and tomorrow, Friday, March 13, at her sister Evelyn Gallagher’s home at Dromore, Letterkenny from 12 noon until 9pm.

Family Prayers there on Saturday, March 14 at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Addiction Northern Ireland c/o any family member.



Patricia McGarvey, 5 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy and St Eunan’s Nursing Home Letterkenny and formally of Meenlaharry, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Patricia McGarvey, 5 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy and St Eunan’s Nursing Home Letterkenny and formally of Meenlaharry, Cloghan.

Patricia’s remains will repose in Marley’s Funeral Home, Drumany, Letterkenny from 4pm today, Thursday until 9pm and from 3pm tomorrow Friday until 9pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11am on Saturday with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, St Eunan’s Nursing Home c/o any family member or Marley Funeral Directors.



Raymond Duffy, 7 Quiet Water, Muff

The death has taken place of Raymond Duffy, 7 Quiet Water, Muff.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there today Thursday, March 12 leaving at 11.10am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Muff. Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Claudy, Co Derry. Family time please 11pm to 11am and morning of funeral.

Family flowers only and donations if desired to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

Brian Rodgers, Bournmouth, England and Annagry, and Killynure, Convoy

The death has taken place of Brian Rodgers, Bournmouth, England and Annagry, and Killynure, Convoy.

His remains will repose at the home of his nephew, Michael and Sharon Rodgers, Killynure, Convoy from 6pm today, Thursday, March 12.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy at 11am with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

All enquiries to Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Convoy.



Sadie Gallagher, Magherard, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Sadie Gallagher, Magherard, Malin Head.

Sadie’s remains will be reposing at her home from 1pm today, Thursday, March 12.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 9.45am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director (087) 249 8407.



Packie Mooney, Doohill, Ardara

The death has taken place of Packie Mooney, Doohill, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 11am today, Thursday, March 12 until 11pm tonight.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Friday, March 13 at 11.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family Ardara for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Tim Harley of Navan, County Meath and formerly of Glendowan, Churchill

The death has occurred of Tim Harley of Navan, Co Meath, C15 C425, and formerly Glendowan, Churchill, brother of John Harley.

His remains will repose at his late residence until 3pm today, Thursday, March 12.

Removal from there at 3pm going to Farrelly's Funeral Home to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St Oliver's Church, Navan tomorrow, Friday, March 13 at 10.30am, with interment afterwards afterwards in St. Finian's Cemetery.



Thomas Patrick McCarry, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Thomas Patrick McCarry, Donnycarney, Dublin, Artane, Dublin and formerly of St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass today, Thursday morning at 10am. Funeral thereafter to Letterkenny. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin 5.



Maureen Phelan, Main Street, Glenties

The death has taken place of Maureen Phelan, Main Street, Glenties.

Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 12 noon in St Connell's Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donation in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny C/o James McGuinness, Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties.

Eileen Toland, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place in Aberdare, South Wales of Eileen Toland, wife of Brian Toland, Kerrykeel.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Micheal McBride, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Micheal McBride, Larganreagh, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Friday morning, March 13 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.



Charles Cathal Cunnea, Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan and Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Charles Cathal Cunnea, (Charlie), Ernehill, Belturbet, Co Cavan, formerly of Glencolmcille. The late Mr Cunnea was a retired member of An Garda Síochána.

Removal of his remains from his residence today, Thursday, March 12 at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired, to St Vincent de Paul c/o of Mark Lawlor Funeral Director or any family member.

