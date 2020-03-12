Contact
Ministers call for people not to stockpile or panic buy amid coronavirus
Minister for Business Heather Humphreys along with Minister for Health Simon Harris has called on people not to panic-buy or stockpile due to the coronavirus situation.
Speaking this afternoon, Minister Humphreys said: "If people go out and buy products that they don’t need to stockpile… they’re going to cause a problem.
“So I would say, there is no need to do that,” she added.
Minster Harris agreed, saying: “We should all continue to buy what we need to provide for ourselves and families and loved ones [but] we shouldn’t stockpile.”
The warning follows the announcement that country is going on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
