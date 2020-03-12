Ministers call for people not to stockpile or panic-buy amid coronavirus

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys along with Minister for Health Simon Harris has called on people not to panic-buy or stockpile due to the coronavirus situation.

Speaking this afternoon, Minister Humphreys said: "If people go out and buy products that they don’t need to stockpile… they’re going to cause a problem.

“So I would say, there is no need to do that,” she added.

Minster Harris agreed, saying: “We should all continue to buy what we need to provide for ourselves and families and loved ones [but] we shouldn’t stockpile.”

The warning follows the announcement that country is going on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.