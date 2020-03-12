One of Donegal's most popular weekly bingo events is cancelled due to Covid-19

One of Donegal's most popular weekly bingo events has been cancelled as a result of coronavirus.

The committee of the St John Bosco Club has advised that bingo in the hall will be cancelled this evening and until further notice.

This follows the announcement by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today (Thursday) that all indoor gatherings of more than 100 people should not go ahead.

