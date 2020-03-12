Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann cancels all classes in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Ireland’s premier traditional arts organisation, has cancelled all classes as of this afternoon (March 12) in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The organisation’s Ardstiúrthóir, Labhrás Ó Murchú, made the announcement following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s statement on the closure of schools and other public facilities in Washington DC this morning.

Mr Ó Murchú said: “The Ardcomhairle [Comhaltas] has designated the Buanchoiste to monitor, assess and respond on behalf of the organisation in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

“All units should on an on-going basis monitor and be guided by official government directives and guidelines.

“The Buanchoiste wish to draw the attention of all members, units, special committees and cultural centres to the government directive of March 12.

“It follows, in keeping with the decision of the Department of Education to close schools, that all Comhaltas classes should cease forthwith, until further notice.

“The directive that attendances at all indoor events should not exceed 100 and 500 at outdoor events must be strictly observed.

“As of now, staff at Comhaltas cultural centres – as distinct from cultural institutions – will continue to work while observing all the necessary protocols.

“The issue of County Fleadhanna will be considered and assessed by the Buanchoiste in the coming days. A further communication will issue on the matter.

“We know that we can depend on all members and units to be diligent, co-operative, proactive and compliant during this exceptional time of crisis for people.

“Please convey the foregoing to all appropriate people and units. Working together positively and in unison, we can make a major contribution towards overcoming this unprecedented and dangerous development.

“Ní neart go cur le chéile," concluded Mr Ó Murchú.