One lucky Donegal player has scooped one million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot

Someone from Donegal has scooped the €1 million Lotto Plus 1 top prize in Wednesday night's draw - and Lotto chiefs are now urging them to come forward and claim their prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store which sold the €1 million Lotto Plus 1 top prize on Friday.

He went on: “Wednesday night’s Lotto draws produced an incredible 80,000 prize winners, including a truly life-changing prize of €1 million for one of our lucky players in Donegal.

"As with any prize win over €1 million, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticket holder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in.

"If you are the lucky ticket holder please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 06, 09, 17, 18, 25, 27 and the bonus ball was 05.



There was no winner of the €5,165,312 Lotto jackpot on offer which now which now heads for a massive €5.5 million on Saturday.

