Donegal students at IT Sligo told courses will be delivered remotely where possible

‘Not a two week break’ students told

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Donegal students attending IT Sligo have been told that courses will be delivered remotely, where possible as the third level college deals with closure until the end of the month.  

They have also been told that they should not consider the closure "as a two week break" and have been encouraged to continue with their studies. 

in a statement college authorities have said: 


"Following the announcement by An Taoiseach, the Institute of Technology Sligo is putting facilities and processes in place to minimise staff presence on campus, and not to allow students on campus. In doing this our primary concern is the health of our staff, students and wider community.  

"To help prevent the spread of Covid-19 we will be closing our campus to students from 6pm today, 12th March until 29th of March 2020.  There will be no access on campus to students during this period. 

"However, we will continue to deliver courses remotely where possible and lecturers will inform students of how this will be delivered over the coming days.  How we will provide assessments and exams will be reviewed in due course.

"These are unprecedented times and we require everyone’s co-operation.  We remind all of students that this is not a two week break and encourage them to continue their studies and join in remote lectures where possible. 

"We ask all staff and students to act responsibly and to stay away from large gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid19.  Please use social media to stay in touch with friends, colleagues and fellow students and look out for each other over the coming weeks. 

"We would like to acknowledge the huge levels of cooperation and support of our students and staff and to thank them for working with us as the Institute manages through this crisis."

For the latest information please go to www.itsligo.ie

