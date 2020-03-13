Warning issued over fake An Post scam doing the rounds across Donegal

Contact
Gardaí are warning Donegal residents about a scam
Gardai have issued a warning over a scam in circulation involving a fake An Post account.
People across the county have been receiving text messages pretending to be from An Post.
A garda spokesperson said: "It has been brought to our attention that this scam text is once again doing the rounds. The text requests that you click on the link provided in relation to a delivery that you are expecting.
"Once you click on the link you are asked to make a small payment in order for your delivery to progress. If you receive a text such as this then please delete it.
"Never enter bank details in an attempt to pay this small fee as a very large payment will be taken from your account! If you are expecting a delivery and are in doubt then please make enquiries with the relevant delivery service.
"Please advise older or vulnerable people in relation to this scam."
