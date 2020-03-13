Contact

Donegal people take action to support most vulnerable in their communities

Organisations already reaching out to those seeking support

SUPPORT: Donegal people are rallying round to help those who need support.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

In the midst of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus lockdown, the people of Donegal are already beginning to take action to reach out to those in their communities who need support.

All activity relating to Gaelic games has been suspended until March 29, but that has not stopped Buncrana GAA club in Inishowen rolling up their sleeves to offer support.

The club's Health and Wellbeing committee are providing a service to anyone in the community - member or non-member - who needs help with collecting prescriptions, groceries or any other essential needs.

They have urged their Facebook followers to let elderly or vulnerable family or friends know of this offer of support - especially given many of them may not use social media.

All requests will be treated in a confidential and respectful manner. Please contact Aine Daly (0863953380) or Michelle McKenna (0866076007) if you would like to avail of this service.

The same is happening all over the county. Chemist Connect, in Bridgend, is offering a refill service of hand sanitiser, and are inviting people to take their empty soap dispensers to the store and they will refill it. 

If you belong to a community group or organisation that is offering support within the community, please tag Donegal Live in your posts, or message our Facebook Page.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

