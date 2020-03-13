IFA Livestock leader says Donegal farmers have a crucial role to play in the food supply chain and it’s important that all protocols are followed

Contact
IFA leader calls on farmers to adhere to HSE guidelines
Farmers should adhere to Government advice and HSE guidelines in respect of the Covid-19 challenge, the chairman of the IFA National Livestock, Brendan Golden said.
“Marts and processing plants have put comprehensive protocols in place and all farmers should comply fully with them,” he said.
He said the IFA supported the decision of marts requesting that only ‘trading customers’ should attend marts until further notice, such as, those buying or selling livestock.
Meat processing plants have also introduced increased safety protocols and will continue to operate as normal, he said.
The IFA Livestock leader said farmers have a crucial role to play in the food supply chain and it’s important that all protocols are effectively implemented and followed.
