Bishop of Derry suspends 'routine Masses' due to coronavirus threat

Routine Masses across the Derry Diocese have been suspended due and the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days had been removed until further notice, the Bishop of Derry has confirmed.

The Derry Diocese has implemented the precautionary measures in a bid to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

Confirmation ceremonies have been suspended until further notice with further guidance due to be given at a later date with regards to First Communion.

Funeral, marriage and baptism ceremonies will be celebrated however, the Bishop of Derry is asking for no more than 100 people to attend.

Those who are unable to attend weekend Masses in their parish are encouraged to mark Sunday as well as they can by participating in Masses which are transmitted by radio, television or webcams. A list of churches in this diocese with webcams will be available on www.derrydiocese.org.

Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown said: "The Coronavirus has created a lot of worry for many people. Matters are further complicated in this diocese by different approaches taken by the Irish and UK governments.

"As a Church in this cross-border diocese, we have two key pastoral priorities at this time.

"Firstly, we wish to take all measures within our control to minimise the spread of the virus.

"Secondly, and equally importantly, we want to offer widespread pastoral support and encouragement, rather than merely adding to fear."