Donegal TD calls for emergency measures to be implemented for businesses as a result of Covid-19

Revenue to adopt a flexible and supportive role to support Donegal businesses

Budget should include financial aid for farmers in light of Brexit - Charlie McConalogue

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Emergency measures must be put in place immediately to help businesses in Donegal survive the Covid-19 crisis, a local TD has said.

Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue said that many small and medium sized businesses in the county will face very significant cashflow issues in the short-term and has called on the Revenue to adopt a flexible and supportive role.

Fianna Fáil has called for measures to be taken whereby businesses that make a VAT return but cannot make the payment should be allowed to defer the payment without the imposition of any interest or penalties.

He explained: “Businesses are facing an unprecedented situation and need to know that they will be able to keep their heads above water.

"Additional supports are needed in the form of deferral of VAT and PRSI tax payments where the businesses are experiencing cashflow problems. Banks also need to issue clear guidelines on loan repayment deferrals.

“Local Authorities should also consider allowing businesses that genuinely cannot afford payments to be allowed defer the payment. These steps are necessary so that businesses can keep a positive cashflow."

In terms of insurance Deputy McConalogue said it was wrong that insurance companies are attempting to abdicate their responsibilities when it comes to business interruption cover.

“It is completely illogical and unacceptable for insurance companies to say they will only provide cover for business interruption policies which listed COVID-19 by name.

“Covid-19 was only identified earlier this year and listed as a notifiable disease in Ireland on February 20. I would call on all insurance companies to review this stance and remove this unfair clause.

“We have to ensure that banks, insurance companies, the Revenue and others play their part to assist businesses at this time,” he concluded.

