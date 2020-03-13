Trócaire cancel all public outreach activities in Donegal

Trócaire has taken the decision to cancel all public outreach activities in Donegal and nationwide during the development agency’s Lenten Appeal.

Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra said: “Each year, our teams travel all over Ireland throughout Lent to deliver talks, exhibitions and other events aimed at highlighting our campaign and raising the funds needed to help millions of people around the world.

“This is a vital time of year for Trócaire’s fundraising, but the safety of our supporters, volunteers and staff comes first. In light of the risk posed by COVID-19, we believe it is the responsible decision to cancel these events this year.

“We have also taken a number of other steps to help in the fight to stop the spread of the virus, including cancelling all but essential travel from Ireland to our programmes overseas.

“Our teams around the world will continue to carry-out life-saving programmes, thanks to the generosity of people in Ireland. But we must do what we can to guard against spreading the virus and putting the people we work with at risk.”

COVID-19 has been identified in five of the countries Trócaire works in. All currently have lower infection rates than the island of Ireland.

Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra said: “We need to ensure our programmes can continue, while also taking all the necessary steps to make sure our staff, partners and communities are kept safe.

“We are currently mid-way through our Lenten Appeal. This campaign is vital for our work. The donations received across Ireland during Lent fund our work, helping vulnerable people around the world throughout the year.

“The generous people of Donegal can still support this crucial work by donating online at trocaire.org/donate or by phoning 1850 408 408.

“This pandemic has highlighted the importance of global solidarity. Here in Ireland, north and south, we all need to focus on protecting those who are most vulnerable – the elderly and those with underlying health issues. Globally, we need to support people whose health is already at risk – men, women and children – due to the pressures of poverty and conflict.

“We must act as one to protect each other in the difficult weeks and months ahead. I’ve seen the damage disease can wreak around the world. But I’ve also seen what people can accomplish when we band together.”



