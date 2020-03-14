Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal is channelling its inner ABBA for Gráinne and Kai this St Patrick's Weekend

Inventive Donegal determined to get DWTS Glitterball for Gráinne

Gráinne Gallinagh

Inventive Donegal GAA determined to get the Glitterball for Gráinne

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal is 'Going Green for Gráinne' this St Patrick's Weekend as 'Dancing with the Stars' heads towards its Grand Final.

Coronavirus may have curtailed the out and abouts but Donegal is nothing if not inventive.

Inishowen GAA is looking for someone to 'Sing a song for Gráinne' Gallanagh.

The Buncrana nurse and former Miss Universe Ireland has reached the semi final of 'Dancing with the Stars', which airs on RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Sunday.

Inishowen GAA told Donegal Live: “There is no training, no games, schools are out and kids and maybe some adults too will need something to do to avoid being bored.

“There are lots of musicians, dancers and good singers among us, so why not ask some of your kids or teens to compose and sing a wee song for Gráinne in advance of Sunday's 'Dancing with the Stars.'

“Make a wee video and share it with Inishowen GAA so everyone can enjoy your talent and sing along, as the votes are being counted on Sunday night.

“If Gráinne goes all the way and wins 'Dancing With the Stars', which we know she can do, we will put all of your entries into a draw for a very good prize, so let's start doing this,” concluded Inishowen GAA.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie