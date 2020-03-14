Donegal is channelling its inner ABBA for Gráinne and Kai this St Patrick's Weekend

Donegal is 'Going Green for Gráinne' this St Patrick's Weekend as 'Dancing with the Stars' heads towards its Grand Final.

Coronavirus may have curtailed the out and abouts but Donegal is nothing if not inventive.

Inishowen GAA is looking for someone to 'Sing a song for Gráinne' Gallanagh.

The Buncrana nurse and former Miss Universe Ireland has reached the semi final of 'Dancing with the Stars', which airs on RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Sunday.

Inishowen GAA told Donegal Live: “There is no training, no games, schools are out and kids and maybe some adults too will need something to do to avoid being bored.

“There are lots of musicians, dancers and good singers among us, so why not ask some of your kids or teens to compose and sing a wee song for Gráinne in advance of Sunday's 'Dancing with the Stars.'

“Make a wee video and share it with Inishowen GAA so everyone can enjoy your talent and sing along, as the votes are being counted on Sunday night.

“If Gráinne goes all the way and wins 'Dancing With the Stars', which we know she can do, we will put all of your entries into a draw for a very good prize, so let's start doing this,” concluded Inishowen GAA.