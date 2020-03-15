Popular Donegal pub closes ahead of midnight directive

One of Inishowen's most popular pubs has already closed its doors ahead of the Government directive for all bars and pubs to cease trading at midnight.

O'Flaherty's Bar in Buncrana's Main Street made the decision to close its doors earlier on Sunday 'in the interests of our staff and customers' health and safety'.

A post on the bar's Facebook Page went on: "We are gonna do our best to stop the covid 19 by closing the bar until further notice.

"With all good intentions we'd just like our staff, friends,customers and family to stay safe and most of all the town we love so well."

Several other pubs across Donegal have already pulled the shutters down ahead of the midnight deadline.