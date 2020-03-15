Popular Donegal pub closes ahead of midnight directive

Contact
CLOSED: O'Flaherty's pub in Buncrana.
One of Inishowen's most popular pubs has already closed its doors ahead of the Government directive for all bars and pubs to cease trading at midnight.
O'Flaherty's Bar in Buncrana's Main Street made the decision to close its doors earlier on Sunday 'in the interests of our staff and customers' health and safety'.
A post on the bar's Facebook Page went on: "We are gonna do our best to stop the covid 19 by closing the bar until further notice.
"With all good intentions we'd just like our staff, friends,customers and family to stay safe and most of all the town we love so well."
Several other pubs across Donegal have already pulled the shutters down ahead of the midnight deadline.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.