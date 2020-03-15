Contact

BREAKING: No Glitterball for Donegal but Gráinne did county proud

Gráinne and Kai score perfect 30 with 'great Charleston'

Gráinne Gallanagh & Kai Widdrington

No Glitterball for Donegal but Gráinne did county proud with 'great Charleston'

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Unfortunately it was not to be. There was no Glitterball for Donegal at the end of RTÉ One's coronavirus, rescheduled 'Dancing with the Stars' final.

Donegal's own Gráinne Gallanagh and her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington danced a "soft, subtle and emotive" Foxtrot on tonight's show, scoring a fantastic 27 points.

The couple followed that up with a "great Charleston" for which they scored a perfect 30 points, their second of the series.

Judge Darren Bennett complimented Gráinne and Kai and their trio partner, Stephen Vincent, on "great storytelling and great direction" and "very clever, very intricate choreography."

Movingly, nurse Gráinne dedicated her performances on tonight's 'Dancing with the Stars' to all the medical professionals dealing with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Fans of the former Miss Universe Ireland took to social media after the show to congratulate 'Buncrana's Ballroom Queen' and promise a 'big welcome home' once the crisis is over.

'Dancing with the Stars' 2020 was won by Lottie Ryan and her partner Pasquale La Rocca, who danced a "fast, furious and fun" Quickstep.

